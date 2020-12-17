Medical Society of Mobile County aims to combat vaccine hesitancy among minorities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available in Alabama, there is concern that minority communities will be hesitant to take the vaccine.

The Medical Society of Mobile County will meet with pastors from minority churches in the county Thursday night. More than 50 pastors have been invited to discuss COVID-19, the vaccine, and vaccine hesitancy.

“There is some degree of distrust,” said Dennis Bennett, a pastor at Free Water Missionary Baptist Church.

The goal is to work together to overcome that distrust.

“Historically, especially in the Black community, we’ve been a little reluctant to trust Government because of the history, of course with the Tuskegee experiment and other experiments that have gone on in the past,” said Bennett.

And that is what the Medical Society of Mobile County hopes to do, educate and alleviate fears by meeting with Mobile County pastors, answering questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We in the medical community have to be upfront about what has happened in the past, and also be transparent of what this disease and hopefully what this vaccine will do for us as a community,” said Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson.

Dr. Johnson is the 2021 President of the Medical Society of Mobile County.

“We’re in a war right now. We’re in a war against COVID and we have to do everything possible to fight this battle,” said Dr. Johnson.

She and her husband, a pastor, worked together on this idea to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“If you come to the meeting it is my hopes that when you leave, you’ll be more informed and we’ll be better as pastors to better educate our congregations,” said Alexander “Zack” Johnson, a Pastor for Midway Missionary Baptist Church, and Dr. Johnson’s husband.

Dr. Johnson says she wants to lead by example. She rolled up her sleeve to get her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

“The vaccine is safe and I definitely recommend it,” she said.

She now hopes others soon follow her lead. “I understand the valid concerns about being hesitant about it, but I believe that we can do this for each other. That it’s important,” said Dr. Johnson.

