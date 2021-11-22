Medical Moment: Vaping and Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weeks Medical Moment is focused on vaping and your health.
Dr. Melody Petty, a Pediatrician at USA Health, discusses the subject of the dangers of vaping.
Questions asked in the interview with Dr. Petty are:
- Why is vaping so appealing to youth/young adults?
- Is nicotine the only harmful ingredient in e-cigarettes?
- The long-term health effects of e-cigarettes are not yet known, but what are studies showing so far?
- Are resources available to help those wanting to stop vaping?
For answers to these questions see the video above.