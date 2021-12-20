Medical Moment: treating sports-related injuries

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s medical moment, Dr. Jess Mullens joins WKRG News 5 to discuss the subject of treatment of sports-related injuries.

Questions asked Dr. Mullens are:

  • As a foot and ankle specialist at USA Health, what problems do you take care of related to our young athletes?
  • When an athlete injures their ankle, what are some possible non-surgical treatment methods?
  • When do you consider surgery on athletes related to their ankle injuries?
  • What new technologies related to ankle ligament injuries are you able to add to athletes’ treatment?
  • What can parents do to protect their children’s ankles as we approach winter and springs sports?

To find out the answers to these questions see the video above.

