Medical Moment: treating sports-related injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s medical moment, Dr. Jess Mullens joins WKRG News 5 to discuss the subject of treatment of sports-related injuries.
Questions asked Dr. Mullens are:
- As a foot and ankle specialist at USA Health, what problems do you take care of related to our young athletes?
- When an athlete injures their ankle, what are some possible non-surgical treatment methods?
- When do you consider surgery on athletes related to their ankle injuries?
- What new technologies related to ankle ligament injuries are you able to add to athletes’ treatment?
- What can parents do to protect their children’s ankles as we approach winter and springs sports?
To find out the answers to these questions see the video above.