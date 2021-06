ROSINTON, Ala. (WKRG) There seems to almost be a need to visit the place where your friend, your classmate, and in Christina Sexton's case, your oldest son died. "He was always such a goofball and was such a good kid and had a big heart."

17-year-old Paul 'Bear' Sexton would have turned 18 on Father's Day. Saturday afternoon he was the passenger in a vehicle a witness told Christina was right in front of him when it veered off County Road 64 near Rosinton and into a ditch. "He said it was smoking and he pulled over and jumped out and tried to get the doors open. He didn't see anybody in the car but here because the smoke was so thick and he said it was locked and he couldn't get in so he ran back to the truck to get a screwdriver and when he turned around it was flames and there was nothing he could do," Sexton says through tears.