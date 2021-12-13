Medical Moment: Pediatric injuries around the holidays

Mobile County

by: Summer Poole

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment WKRG News 5 is joined by Doctor Tyler McDonald, a pediatric surgeon with USA Health, to discuss avoiding children injuries around the holidays.

WKRG News 5 asked Dr. McDonald:

  • What are common pediatric injuries around this time of year?
  • What are some non-surgical treatments you can provide?
  • How can children stay safe, especially with their new toys?
  • Where can parents find you to make an appointment?

To hear the answers to these questions see the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories