Medical Moment: Pediatric injuries around the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment WKRG News 5 is joined by Doctor Tyler McDonald, a pediatric surgeon with USA Health, to discuss avoiding children injuries around the holidays.
WKRG News 5 asked Dr. McDonald:
- What are common pediatric injuries around this time of year?
- What are some non-surgical treatments you can provide?
- How can children stay safe, especially with their new toys?
- Where can parents find you to make an appointment?
To hear the answers to these questions see the video above.