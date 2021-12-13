Medical Moment: Pediatric injuries around the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment WKRG News 5 is joined by Doctor Tyler McDonald, a pediatric surgeon with USA Health, to discuss avoiding children injuries around the holidays.

WKRG News 5 asked Dr. McDonald:

What are common pediatric injuries around this time of year?

What are some non-surgical treatments you can provide?

How can children stay safe, especially with their new toys?

Where can parents find you to make an appointment?

To hear the answers to these questions see the video above.