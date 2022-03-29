MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month and nearly a million people in the US are living with MS or Multiple Sclerosis. A disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves and leads to a wide variety of symptoms.
Dr. William Kilgo, a Neurologist with USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to explain what MS is.
- What is multiple sclerosis?… and what are the signs of MS?
- How does MS progress over time?
- Are there any treatment options?
These answers to these questions can be found in the video above.