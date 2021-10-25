Medical Moment: mixing and matching COVID vaccines

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Medical Moment… we’re talking about the new guidance from the F-D-A about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Allen Broom, leads all pharmacy operations for USA Health and answers this week’s medical moment questions:

  • Who is eligible for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine right now?
  • Can you give us an example of how the mix and match booster vaccine dosing will work?
  • Is USA Health prepared to offer patients the Pfizer vaccine booster shots if their first and second doses were from Moderna?
  • Where can you sign up to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories