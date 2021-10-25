Medical Moment: mixing and matching COVID vaccines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Medical Moment… we’re talking about the new guidance from the F-D-A about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Allen Broom, leads all pharmacy operations for USA Health and answers this week’s medical moment questions:
- Who is eligible for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine right now?
- Can you give us an example of how the mix and match booster vaccine dosing will work?
- Is USA Health prepared to offer patients the Pfizer vaccine booster shots if their first and second doses were from Moderna?
- Where can you sign up to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?