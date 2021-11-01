Medical Moment: Lung Cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s Medical Moment, WKRG News 5 is talking about lung cancer — something that touches hundreds of thousands of families in the U.S. every year.

Doctor Pranitha Prodduturvar, an oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joins WKRG to discuss the topic.

Some of the questions asked were:

  • We all know about smoking…. but what are the risk factors for lung cancer?
  • What are the symptoms, and what should someone do if they have them?
  • What special treatments does the MCI offer?

To hear the answers to these questions and more see the video above.

