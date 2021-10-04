Medical Moment: Immunotherapy treatments for breast cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — October is breast cancer awareness month.

Dr. Teja Poosarla joined WKRG News 5 Monday to discuss the topic of Immunotherapy treatments for breast cancer.

“What is Immunotherapy treatments?”

Dr. Poosarla said, “Immunology treatment is a biological therapy that boosts or helps the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.”

For the full interview with Dr. Poosarla and to understand what and when Immunotherapy treatments are implemented in the cancer treatment process see the video above.

