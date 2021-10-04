Medical Moment: Immunotherapy treatments for breast cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — October is breast cancer awareness month.

Dr. Teja Poosarla joined WKRG News 5 Monday to discuss the topic of Immunotherapy treatments for breast cancer.

“What is Immunotherapy treatments?”

Dr. Poosarla said, “Immunology treatment is a biological therapy that boosts or helps the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.”

