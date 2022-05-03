MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Spencer Liles, a surgical oncologist at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute joined WKRG News 5 on Monday for Medical Moment. This week’s Medical Moment covered diagnosing and treating Melanoma.
Questions asked Dr. Liles were:
- For someone who may not be familiar, just how serious is melanoma?
- And someone doesn’t necessarily have to suffer a severe sunburn to develop melanoma?
- How do we identify possible skin cancers? We hear a lot about moles and seeing changes in ther shape or color but that’s not always the case?
- How can we best protect ourselves from melanoma and skin cancer?
