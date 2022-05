MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment Dr. Adam Huddleston, who is a radiation oncologist at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joins WKRG News 5 to discuss diagnosing and treating Esophageal Cancer.

Questions asked Dr. Huddleston were:

What are the symptoms of esophageal cancer?

What are some of the risk factors? What should we avoid?

What treatment options does USA Health MCI offer?

For answers to these questions see the video above.