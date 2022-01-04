Medical Moment: diagnosing and treating cervical cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 14,000 women in the US are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, even though the disease is preventable with vaccination and screening.

In this week’s medical moment, we talked with Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce about diagnosing and treating cervical cancer.

Questions we asked Dr. Pierce:

How serious is cervical cancer?

What should women do to protect themselves?

When do you reccomend parents should get their kids vaccinated?

Why do you think parents are so hesitant to get their children vaccinated at a young age?

To find out the answers to these questions, watch the video above.