MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Many communities have issues with litter, including Mobile, but Mobile Baykeeper is working to combat this problem with a clean up initiative in Downtown Mobile.

The first step is to create awareness for the issue of litter. The way Mobile Baykeeper is trying to raise awareness is through what they call gamified trash cans. These are trash cans designed for cigarette butts, so the cigarette butts do not end up in the street. The trash can at Braided River Brewing Company says “Would you rather have more money or more time?” while the one at O’Daleys Irish Pub says, “Let’s settle this…War Eagle or Roll Tide?”. You then put your cigarette butt in the side that you would like to vote for.