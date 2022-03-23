MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment we’re looking at the importance of screening for colon cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, the overall risk for developing colon cancer is roughly 1 in 24 and while the rate has dropped overall since the mid 80’s colorectal cancer is actually rising in people younger than 50. Doctor Ahmed Abdalla, a medical oncologist with the USA Health-Mitchell Cancer Institute joined WKRG News 5 to discuss colon cancer screening.

What’s new with screening recommendations?

Why is it important to get screened?

How can someone get screened?

For answers to these questions see the video above.