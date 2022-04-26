MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 290,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the US this year. There is a 1 in 8 chance during a woman’s lifetime a woman will develop breast cancer.

Early detection is key in treating breast cancer, or any cancer successfully and that involves screenings.

Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce, a gynecologic oncologist and lead of Cancer Control and Prevention at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Questions asked Dr. Young include:

What are the best cancer screening recommendations for women?

How can women in Alabama receive coverage for screening, diagnosis, and treatment?

To hear the answers to these questions and find out more click the video above.