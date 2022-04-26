MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 290,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the US this year. There is a 1 in 8 chance during a woman’s lifetime a woman will develop breast cancer.
Early detection is key in treating breast cancer, or any cancer successfully and that involves screenings.
Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce, a gynecologic oncologist and lead of Cancer Control and Prevention at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss breast cancer and the importance of early detection.
Questions asked Dr. Young include:
- What are the best cancer screening recommendations for women?
- How can women in Alabama receive coverage for screening, diagnosis, and treatment?
To hear the answers to these questions and find out more click the video above.