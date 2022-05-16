MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment Dr. Kendra Hudson, who is a speech pathologist at USA Health, joins WKRG News 5 to discuss Better Speech and Hearing Month.

Questions we asked Dr. Hudson were:

What are the most common communication disorders that you treat at the Speech and Hearing Center?

What types of treatment options are available?

Who can benefit from these services?

Do you think a lot of people don’t come in to get treatment?

For answers to these questions see the video above.