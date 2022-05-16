MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment Dr. Kendra Hudson, who is a speech pathologist at USA Health, joins WKRG News 5 to discuss Better Speech and Hearing Month.
Questions we asked Dr. Hudson were:
- What are the most common communication disorders that you treat at the Speech and Hearing Center?
- What types of treatment options are available?
- Who can benefit from these services?
- Do you think a lot of people don’t come in to get treatment?
For answers to these questions see the video above.