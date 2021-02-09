Medical helicopter called to serious crash on Coy Smith Highway

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a serious crash on Coy Smith Highway Tuesday night.

The crash happened near St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. The Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department along with Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire/Rescue units were able to safely extricate the people who were trapped in at least one of the vehicles. CVFRD said because of the extent of their injuries, SouthFlight was requested. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. WKRG News 5 has reached out for more information.

Mobile County EMS, Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Mt.Vernon Police Department, and McIntosh Police Department provided assistance.