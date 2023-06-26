MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents of Mobile were disappointed when turned away at a local splash pad Monday.

The Medal of Honor Park splash pad was found closed for the majority of the day even though they were supposed to be open at 11 a.m.

“Well, I’m not happy cause I’m hot, and I’m standing out here waiting on my grandson and there’s nothing happening, so we don’t know where to take him… so I’m not so pleased,” Kelly Sullivan said.

Due to equipment issues, the opening of the park was delayed until 3 p.m.

Sullivan Park splash pad was also closed for the majority of the day due to staffing issues. The City of Mobile says that both parks are up and running again.

The parks should be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the week.