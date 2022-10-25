The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012.

A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will share details of the date and time of the service at a later date, according to the post.

Chinnis always said “We’re just being the hands and feet of Jesus and he gets the praise, not us.” According to Dara Chinnis, wife of Benny, he saw the restaurant as a “ministry more than a business, but used his recipes to produce the best BBQ!”

Benny Chinnis on the 'Cooking with John' segment years ago.









We thank you all for the cards, messages, notes, food, love and prayers you’ve sent during his illness! Every single one was special to him! We will announce a service open to the public as soon as we know the details! Thank you! Dara Chinnis and the entire Meat Boss family