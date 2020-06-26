Measure to mandate wearing face coverings in public to be introduced at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council agenda

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman Levin Manzie announced that Mayor Simpson, along with him, and other council members plan to address whether or not to make wearing face coverings in public a requirement at Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are taking heed. Pensacola’s mayor has already made the decision requiring residents and employees to wear masks inside businesses within city limits starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Here’s a copy of the mask ordinance to be discussed at Tuesday’s agenda:
Manzie, as well others insist this requirement to be the most effective measure in fighting the virus.
