Measure to mandate wearing face coverings in public to be introduced at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council agenda

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Councilman Levin Manzie announced that Mayor Simpson, along with him, and other council members plan to address whether or not to make wearing face coverings in public a requirement at Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

I've asked the City Council to approve an order requiring face coverings in public places to control the spread of COVID-19 in Mobile — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) June 26, 2020

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are taking heed. Pensacola’s mayor has already made the decision requiring residents and employees to wear masks inside businesses within city limits starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a copy of the mask ordinance to be discussed at Tuesday’s agenda:

Manzie, as well others insist this requirement to be the most effective measure in fighting the virus.

