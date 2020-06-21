Meaher Avenue in Prichard to be renamed Black Lives Matter Street

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Meaher Avenue in Prichard is to be renamed to Black Lives Matter Street. An honorary ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 3 PM. The Prichard City Council said that the renaming will be an honorary change now and a legal change later.

