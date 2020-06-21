Meaher Avenue in Prichard to be renamed Black Lives Matter Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- UBER is encouraging passengers to stay in the back seat to limit the spread of Coronavirus. A woman from Irvington is using a Halloween trick to enforce the rule with some fun. Even with the Pandemic, people still need to get around and the next time you hail a ride you might find a guest already in the front seat.

"I took the skeleton out of my closet and put it in my car," said Uber driver Kathleen from Irvinton. Kathleen has been grabbing fares from the ride-hailing company for two years. She wants riders to keep their distance and she figured out a nice way to keep people out of the front seat, a happy looking Halloween skeleton.