MCSO: Woman killed in shootout was on drugs

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff, Sam Cochran, confirms the woman involved in a deadly shootout with deputies on Friday had been using drugs off and on that day.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the property on Bellingrath Road around 2 p.m. for a disorderly conduct call. When deputies got on scene, they began speaking with the woman. She got agitated and began firing at deputies from inside a trailer. A deputy then returned fire.

She has since been identified as Angel Alexander. Her husband’s family tells News 5 the 35-year-old had mental issues and had called a friend Friday, scared someone was following her.

