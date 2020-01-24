MCSO: Woman who fired at deputies is dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms the woman who shot at deputies has died.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the property on Bellingrath Road around 2 p.m. for a disorderly conduct call. When deputies got on scene, they began speaking with the woman. She got agitated and began firing at deputies from inside a trailer. A deputy then returned fire.

Deputies used gas to enter the trailer where they found her dead inside.

MCSO says they’ve been called out to the property several times in the past month.

The sheriff’s office says no one else was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO confirms a woman started firing at deputies.

The shooting happened at 1400 Block Bellingrath.

News 5 is on its way to the scene.

LATEST STORIES: