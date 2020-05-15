MCSO: Woman arrested after man stabbed to death

(WKRG) — A woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death Thursday morning.

MOBILE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE:

On May 13, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence call from a female located at 8046 Well Road in Grand Bay, Alabama. The female caller stated that her boyfriend was threatening to kill her but refused to give her name to operator.

MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene and found Jammel Austin Harris (DOB 9-10-74) lying on the floor with several lacerations to his upper torso and unresponsive. Harris died on the scene.

Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 6 am, MCSO arrested SARAH AUSBERRY (DOB 12-15-84) for the Murder of Jammel Austin Harris. MCSO Detectives say that AUSBERRY fled the victims home in his Ford Mustang on Wednesday evening after stabbing Harris. Early Thursday morning, AUSBERRY was seen driving the victim’s vehicle on I-10. After a short pursuit, AUSBERRY was arrested and taken into custody. AUSBERRY was taken to hospital for several cuts and surgery. AUSBERRY was released out of the hospital and booked into Mobile County Metro jail