MCSO: Woman arrested after man stabbed to death

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death Thursday morning.

MOBILE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE:

On May 13, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence call from a female located at 8046 Well Road in Grand Bay, Alabama. The female caller stated that her boyfriend was threatening to kill her but refused to give her name to operator.

MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene and found Jammel Austin Harris (DOB 9-10-74) lying on the floor with several lacerations to his upper torso and unresponsive. Harris died on the scene.

Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 6 am, MCSO arrested SARAH AUSBERRY (DOB 12-15-84) for the Murder of Jammel Austin Harris. MCSO Detectives say that AUSBERRY fled the victims home in his Ford Mustang on Wednesday evening after stabbing Harris. Early Thursday morning, AUSBERRY was seen driving the victim’s vehicle on I-10. After a short pursuit, AUSBERRY was arrested and taken into custody. AUSBERRY was taken to hospital for several cuts and surgery. AUSBERRY was released out of the hospital and booked into Mobile County Metro jail

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories