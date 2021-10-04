‘Lock your doors’: Mobile sheriffs warn after spate of car break-ins

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office warned Semmes residents of the Winchester subdivision about a spree of car break-in burglaries sweeping the area.

Lieutenant Terri Hall with the MCSO said within the last 24 hours, there have been 6 to 7

car break-ins throughout the subdivision.

Hall said these break-ins occurred on Winchester Drive West, Winchester Drive South, Winchester Drive North and Nottingham Drive.

In most of these break-ins the cars were left unlocked.

“Two subjects in the area at the time of this occurrence,” Hall said. “We can see both of them pulling on car doors trying to find unlocked vehicles. So just about every report that we received this morning, it was reported that these vehicles were unlocked.”

Hall said little information is available on the suspects at this time. All officials knew Monday afternoon is the suspects were wearing hoodies, masks and carrying backpacks.

Hall also said at least one of the suspects was on a bike.

“We do know at least one of them was not wearing gloves so we were able to lift some prints

off of one of the vehicles,” said Hall.

Hall said some of the items stolen include a handgun and an iPhone.

As MCSO continues to investigate, they also continue to stress two important tips.

“If you have anything of value in your cars you need to take them out, and if you don’t take them out you need to hide them in the truck or somewhere they cant be seen,” said Hall. “And most of all, lock your doors.”

MCSO is also urging those in the Winchester subdivision to check their cameras. If

they have any information regarding these car break-ins they are asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriffs Office.