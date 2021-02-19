MCSO: Two attempt to steal catalytic converter from company truck; one in jail, other flees

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies say a 29-year-old woman was arrested around midnight at the Hickory Pit on Moffett Road Friday after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from its company truck with a 28-year-old man who fled the scene.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives were tipped off regarding a theft in the area. Deputies say Stephanie Little and Jonathan Dees went behind the business to steal the catalytic converter from the Dodge delivery van.

When detectives approached the suspects, Little was under the car trying to cut the catalytic converter. Dees was able to flee on foot but Little was taken into custody.

MCSO say Little was booked into Metro Jail on one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools. She also had the following active warrants: permitting dogs to run at large, theft of property 4th degree, and two counts of criminal trespass 3rd degree.

Deputies has signed warrants for Dees, which includes 1 count unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and 1 count attempting to elude. He currently has an active District Court Warrant for criminal trespassing 3rd.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming. MCSO ask if anyone has any information on additional catalytic converters or the whereabouts of Dees, please call 251-574-8633. You may also go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ to report anonymously.