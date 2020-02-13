MCSO: Suspect hits man in the head with assault rifle, leads deputies on chase

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man they say hit another man in the head with an assault rifle and later led deputies on a chase.

The victim told deputies he went to a home on Spice Pond Road on February 12 to pick up his daughter who had spent the night there with a friend. When he arrived at the home, he told deputies the front door was open, kids were running around in the yard, and the adults were sleeping.

The victim and Ronald Graham III got into an argument over the situation. The victim told deputies Graham first tried to hit him with a bat and then hit him in the head with an assault rifle.

The victim drove to a gas station and called deputies to report Graham was following him. Deputies say Graham left when he knew law enforcement had been called.

Mobile County Special Operations Deputies spotted Graham in his car near Lott road and John Paul Drive. Deputies say Graham refused to pull over, leading deputies on a chase before he bailed from his vehicle on Miller Branch Road and ran into the woods. Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies caught Graham as he was hiding underneath a house.

Graham had several warrants out against him for assault, theft, and drug possession charges.

