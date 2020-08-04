UPDATE: Father shoots son during dispute in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m. 8/4/20): Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was the result of a dispute between a father and son.
Burch said the father shot the son and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
An investigation is underway.
A shooting happened at 6500 Lott Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch.
It happened at about 1:48 p.m. according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.
The extent of injuries has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
