MCSO searching for third suspect in connection with Rock Point Rd homicide

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for another suspect in connection with a body found on Rock Point Road.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for Bryan Clark.

Bryan Clark (Courtesy: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

This as the sheriff’s office took another suspect into custody, charging him with murder.

The sheriff’s office escorted Ryan Smith to Mobile Metro Jail Monday morning, after he was arrested in Arkansas.

Smith stayed mostly silent while being escorted to the jail. He did answer a few questions, when asked if he wanted to say anything to the family of Derek Hase, he replied, “I don’t know him. I’m innocent.” When WKRG News 5 asked Smith about being in Arkansas, he responded, “To sober up.”

Smith was arrested nearly 500 miles away. “We determined he fled to Pocahontas, Arkansas, and committed an armed robbery there at which time he led authorities there on a high-speed pursuit,” said Captain Paul Burch, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

He was then arrested by police in Arkansas. “People he went to stay with in Arkansas, he robbed them, put a gun in their face, told them he killed someone here in Mobile. His exact words were ‘shot him in the face,'” said Burch.

Smith is charged with murder, corpse abuse, and tampering with physical evidence after the sheriff’s office found the body of Hase buried on Rock Point Road, near Dauphin Island Parkway.

The sheriff’s office says Hase was killed at a home on Merwood Court in Mobile on Sept. 25, the same day he was reported missing.

Deputies then poured through evidence and held multiple interviews trying to find out what happened to Hase.

“It was one of these cases when you’re dealing with people involved with meth. It’s hard to determine what’s real and what’s not,” said Burch.

The sheriff’s office has two other suspects they believe are involved, Paul Hollingsworth, who has been arrested, and Clark.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also submit any information on their website.

