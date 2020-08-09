MCSO searching for missing adult

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Deputies are looking for a woman who’s been missing for more than a week. According to a recent department Facebook post, Samantha Celeste Moore was last seen a week ago Friday at the Verizon Store on Moffett Road in Semmes.

She’s described as “5’4 and 170lbs. She has brown hair, green eyes, and short “shoulder-length” hair. She has a visible tattoo on base of the neck with the initials of “D.K.M” and an Aquarius tattoo symbol on her left shoulder.” A friend who contacted News 5 said it is out of character for her to be gone this long and people are worried something bad may have happened to her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.