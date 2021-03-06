MCSO reports “armed and extremely dangerous” suspect on the loose following homicide

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person is dead after a homicide is reported 11150 Jeff Hamilton Road early Saturday morning. Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified a suspect. His name is Nicolas Evan Perez, officials say he goes by the name Erik Perez. Deputies are searching for him.

“We believe PEREZ to be armed and dangerous. All living in surrounding areas should keep doors locked and report any suspicious person,” said an MCSO spokesperson.

Erik Perez

This is a breaking story and we will update it as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories