MCSO Project Lifesaver helping elderly people find their way home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With multiple elderly people in Mobile and the surrounding areas going missing in the last few weeks, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is shedding light on their program that could help in a big way.

The program is called Project Lifesaver and it helps locate those who are subject to wandering, fast and effectively. The service is completely free to residents of Mobile County. Project Lifesaver is designed to ease the fear of loved ones be providing transmitter wristbands that pick up unique signals using specially designed radio recievers. Sheriff Sam Cochran saying this program just goes into their mission “The sheriff’s office is a public service agency and it’s about public safety and anytime we can save a life we want to do that, and this truly is a lifesaving program”

They have a 100% success rate with the program. The average rescue lasting less than 20 minutes. “I don’t think we haven’t found anyone who has one of these bracelets on, you know we respond immediately whether it’s the middle of the night or the middle of the day.” Sheriff Cochran said “we have a 100% recovery rate usually within the first hour or so.”

For details about the program contact Jonathan Geary at his number:251-574-4455 or email: jtgeary@mobileso.com or the Sheriff’s Office number at: 251-574-2423