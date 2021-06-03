MCSO: Person of interest in Saraland death investigation was a Mobile County constable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rico Washington, 50, who authorities pinned as a person of interest in the death of Lexas Evans, 25, and later found dead himself – was a constable in Mobile County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Constables are governed under the state, but elected on the county level.

Police say Evans’ body was found off of Highway 45 near Waterall Drive over the weekend in Saraland.

After determining Washington was a person of interest, investigators later found him dead in Prichard from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Saraland Police Department.