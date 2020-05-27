MCSO: New information in Grand Bay elder abuse investigation

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information in the Elder Abuse case in Grand Bay from Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from MCSO, two of the residents living there had fallen inside and were unable to get up, that’s when 911 was called. All six of the veterans are in local hospitals now. Sheriff Paul Burch said this facility was not licensed.

46 year-old Donny Owen was later arrested and charged with elderly abuse & neglect 1st and 5 counts of elderly abuse & neglect 2nd.

The full press release from MCSO can be read below.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at approximately 5:30 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at the address of 11050 Lakeview Lane Ext in Grand Bay. Upon arrival Deputies discovered the residence to be a group home occupied by six elderly male veterans. Two of the males had fallen inside of the residence and were unable to get up. Another resident went outside the home to seek help and was successful in getting someone to contact 911.

MCSO Detectives found the home to be unclean, no access to landline or cell phones, no access to food due to all cabinets and refrigerators having padlocks on them and residents could not recall the last time they saw or spoke to a caregiver.

MCSO Detectives contacted the owner of the home DONNY OWENS. Mr. Owens came to the home to be interviewed by Detectives and was arrested and charged with (1) count of elderly abuse & neglect 1st and (5) counts of elderly abuse & neglect 2nd.

All six elderly Veterans were taken to area hospitals. This investigation is ongoing and MCSO ask if you have any information about this home, or any other home owned by DONNY OWENS, please contact our office, 251-574-8633.

