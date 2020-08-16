MCSO Neighborhood Crime Map: Shooting reported on Club House Road

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, a shooting was reported on Club House Road.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police and Mobile-Fire Rescue, however nothing can be confirmed at this moment.

When more information becomes available, WKRG News 5 will update as needed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories