MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, a shooting was reported on Club House Road.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police and Mobile-Fire Rescue, however nothing can be confirmed at this moment.
When more information becomes available, WKRG News 5 will update as needed.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump Boat Parade in Orange Beach once again
- MCSO Neighborhood Crime Map: Shooting reported on Club House Road
- 2 toddlers found dead in hot car in Montevallo
- Tuscaloosa PD releases bodycam video of man arrested who later died in police custody
- Book featuring bikers helps give money to Children’s Miracle Network