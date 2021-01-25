MCSO needs help finding Semmes woman last seen in the summer of 2020

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office continue looking for leads in the case of a missing mother last seen in Semmes in the summer of 2020.

Samantha Celeste Moore was last seen in July at the Verizon Store on Moffett Road in Semmes.

Samantha Moore Tatoo

She’s described as “5’4 and 170lbs. She has brown hair, green eyes, and short “shoulder-length” hair. She has a visible tattoo on base of the neck with the initials of “D.K.M” and an Aquarius tattoo symbol on her left shoulder.” We spoke with family members last year who were worried something bad had happened to her.