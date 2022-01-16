Son suspected of killing mother with sword in Semmes, says Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Mobile County

UPDATE 8:37 P.M. : The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has found the son they suspect stabbed his mother to death with a sword. The MCSO has not identified the son or the mother.

The MCSO said the deadly stabbing happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the mother, another family member was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – A Semmes woman has been stabbed to death with a sword by her son and is still on the run from the Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide happened on Mausap Road in Semmes around 5 o’clock Sunday night. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was stabbed by her son with a sword.

Another family member was also injuried and was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the son and say he should be considered armed and dangerous with the murder weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

