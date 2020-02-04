MCSO: Mom threatened to blow up Mt. Vernon daycare

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mount Vernon woman is charged with making a terrorist threat for allegedly threatening to blow up a daycare.

Mobile County Deputies say Morgan Byrd, 25, threatened to blow up Starlight Learning Center because she believed her children were being treated unfairly.

Byrd was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before 5:30 p.m. Monday and bonded out three hours later.

Her next court date is scheduled for February 18.

LATEST STORIES: