MCSO: Mom threatened to blow up Mt. Vernon daycare

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mount Vernon woman is charged with making a terrorist threat for allegedly threatening to blow up a daycare.

Mobile County Deputies say Morgan Byrd, 25, threatened to blow up Starlight Learning Center because she believed her children were being treated unfairly.

Byrd was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before 5:30 p.m. Monday and bonded out three hours later.

Her next court date is scheduled for February 18.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories