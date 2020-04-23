Deputies: One in custody, one on the run after MPD chase stolen vehicle near the state-line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (12:50 PM 4/23/2020) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a stolen car chase through Mobile County Thursday.

Jackson County says the two suspects bailed from the vehicle on Franklin Creek and Independence road as they were being chased by Mobile Police.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Mobile County Sheriffs Office is assisting the Mobile Police Department in a chase for suspects near Jackson County, Mississippi.

MCSO tells News 5 MPD started chasing a stolen vehicle. Right now MCSO is providing K9 officers to search the area where the chase ended for the suspects. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi is also assisting at the scene.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: