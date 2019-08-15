MCSO: Missing teen in need of medication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing runaway teenager who they say did not take her medication she needs to control seizures.

16-year-old Angela Cheyanne Rester was last seen at her home on Lake Myrtle Drive in Theodore on Wednesday, August 14.

Rester left wearing black and pink Jordan shoes, leggings, and a tank top. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, please call MCSO at 251-574-8633.

