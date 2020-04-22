MCSO: Man dies after cross-state police chase in stolen vehicle

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man died after he fled on foot after a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moss Point Police in chasing a stolen vehicle from Mississippi Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit was from Moss Point, Miss., to the south part the Grand Bay area near Highway 90.

Mobile County deputies stopped the vehicle on Henderson Camp Road, and the man fled from the vehicle. After a short pursuit, deputies handcuffed the man, and the man died.

Deputies say no force was used, and they suspect the man was under the influence of drugs.

