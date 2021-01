MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Masen Hardy who was last seen in Chunchula Monday.

Hardy is believed to be traveling in a black 2010 Land Rover LR2 with Alabama tag 2BN9755.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Masen Steven Hardy, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.