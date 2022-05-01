MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. According to a Facebook post from the Team Sheriff Page from Saturday afternoon, they’re looking for 22-year-old Leigh Michelle McNair. She was last seen on Wednesday at her home in Semmes.

According to the post, McNair “has been diagnosed with functional Autism and Paranoid Schizophrenia. She is believed to have left her residence possibly traveling to Mississippi. She is 5’3” tall, approximately 170 lbs, auburn shoulder length hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The post has been shared hundreds of times.