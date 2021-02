MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office is looking for Roy Ferrell Barnhill. The sheriff’s office says Barnhill has warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. They say Barnhill has been part of the thefts involving Catalytic Converters.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please call MCSO 251-574-8633. Citizens may also report on our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.