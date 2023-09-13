MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office is now investigating a subcontractor who has allegedly been stealing building materials from Mobile County Public Schools.

School Board Member Johnny Hatcher said that more than $70,000 worth of floor tiles have been taken away from at least seven different schools in the Mobile County School District.

“That I am aware of, now as the investigation goes with the Sheriff department may reveal more,” Hatcher said.

According to Hatcher, he first noticed an issue with the floor tile supply when he joined the board. He then looked through the paperwork that stated that the school had bought a certain amount of square footage of tile for flooring repairs.

The school district bought extra to keep in case of future floor damage, but the paperwork did not match the physical supply.

Hatcher said that the school system then began an investigation.

“Our security team did the investigation; they did a very thorough job. People tend to forget we have cameras,” Hatcher said.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the subcontractor taking building materials from the school. Hatcher said that they then turned the footage in to the Sheriff’s office.

“It’s evident that it was intentionally done because they removed the flooring and still billed us for that square footage,” Hatcher said.

The sheriff’s office has begun an investigation but told WKRG that they are still determining if any charges should be filed.