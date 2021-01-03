MCSO: Victim Identified; investigating homicide off of Moffett Road in Wilmer

UPDATE(1/3/21 4:28 PM): The victim of the Wilmer homicide was 27-year-old Troy Barnhill. Barnhill received multiple injuries and cause of death will not be confirmed until an autopsy has been completed.

ORIGINAL STORY
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Moffett Road.

MCSO says a body was discovered by a family at a home on 149000 Moffett Road. The deceased is a white male, name will be released upon further notification of family members.

