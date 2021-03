MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide involving a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it happened in the early morning hours Tuesday in Citronelle in the area of Coy Smith Highway and Frazier Cemetery Road. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 41-year-old Edward Lewis Rivers Jr.

They are currently looking for the suspect, 19-year-old Colton Ketchum.

This is a developing story.