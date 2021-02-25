MCSO investigating homicide in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night on Elizabeth Road.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 10 p.m. to the scene at 8545 Elizabeth Road.

The sheriff’s office says detectives were told by witnesses that the shooting suspect, identified as Josh Bradley, was attacked by a man, Anthony Lohfink, who was armed with a knife. Bradley then fired a handgun, hitting Lohfink in the head, killing him. Witnesses say it began with an argument on the porch of the home, escalating into a fight.

The sheriff’s office says Bradley was arrested on the scene by MCSO Patrol Deputies.

MCSO Detectives, along with the District Attorney’s office, will present the case to the Grand Jury.