MCSO investigates Saturday homicide on Luckie Avenue; arrests suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Sheriff’s Office say a Saturday homicide investigation on Luckie Avenue led to the arrest of 53-year-old William Warren III.

Officers say he murdered 63-year-old Rodney Lott as he died from multiple laceration wounds Saturday.

Full press release from MCSO:

On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at approximately 8:54 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Luckie Avenue in reference to one down. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim on the ground suffering from multiple laceration wounds.

The male victim was identified as 63-year-old Rodney Lott.

Lott was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This case is cleared by the arrest of 51-year-old William Warren III for the Murder of Rodney Lott.

