MCSO in search of missing 67-year-old man in need of medication

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 67-year-old man is missing and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate his whereabouts as he needs his medication.

Deputies say Bobby Ronald Sanderson, Jr. has issues dealing with his liver and pancreas which require medication.

According to MCSO, Sanderson can oftentimes be spotted at the Whistler, Eight mile (Lott Road), and McIntosh areas.

If you have seen Ronnie or know his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633. You may also report on MCSO’s website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.

